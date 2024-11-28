China State Construction Plans Key Shareholder Meeting

China State Construction International Holdings (HK:3311) has released an update.
China State Construction International Holdings Limited has scheduled an extraordinary general meeting on December 18, 2024, to discuss and potentially approve a new framework agreement and associated transactions. Shareholders are encouraged to participate via the e-Meeting System, allowing them to vote and engage remotely. This meeting highlights the company’s commitment to advancing its strategic plans and enhancing shareholder value.
