China State Construction Plans Key Shareholder Meeting

China State Construction International Holdings Limited has scheduled an extraordinary general meeting on December 18, 2024, to discuss and potentially approve a new framework agreement and associated transactions. Shareholders are encouraged to participate via the e-Meeting System, allowing them to vote and engage remotely. This meeting highlights the company’s commitment to advancing its strategic plans and enhancing shareholder value.

