China Southern Airlines Reports Mixed Q3 2024 Financial Results

October 28, 2024 — 09:09 am EDT

China Southern Airlines has reported a mixed financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with a 4.64% increase in operating revenue to RMB 49,871 million, but a substantial 23.89% drop in net profit attributable to shareholders. Despite this quarterly dip, the company has seen a significant 48.86% rise in net profit over the first nine months of the year, suggesting a potential turnaround in overall profitability.

