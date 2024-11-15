News & Insights

China Shenhua Energy Reports Mixed Operational Results

November 15, 2024 — 03:41 am EST

China Shenhua Energy Co (HK:1088) has released an update.

China Shenhua Energy Co announced its operational data for October 2024, showing a modest increase in coal production and sales compared to last year. However, there was a notable decline in shipping and transportation volumes primarily due to weak downstream demand and strategic business adjustments. Despite these challenges, the company saw a rise in power generation and output, reflecting a diversified business approach.

