China retaliates against U.S. chip restrictions, FT reports

China has banned shipments to the U.S. of several “dual-use” minerals and metals used in chipmaking and military applications in a retaliation to new U.S. chips curbs, The Financial Times reports. China’s commerce ministry on Tuesday said it would prohibit the export to the U.S. of dual-use items that include gallium, germanium, antimony and superhard materials, and would impose stricter controls related to graphite, alleging Washington is “weaponizing trade and technology” under the guise of national security. Washington’s new rules prohibit the sale of certain types of chips and equipment to China and add over 100 Chinese companies to the restricted trade list. Companies in the space include Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Intel (INTC), Qualcomm (QCOM), NVIDIA (NVDA), Marvel (MRVL), Texas Instruments (TXN), Micron (MU), Microchip (MCHP).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.