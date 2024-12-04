News & Insights

Stocks
AMD

China retaliates against U.S. chip restrictions, FT reports

December 04, 2024 — 06:05 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

China has banned shipments to the U.S. of several “dual-use” minerals and metals used in chipmaking and military applications in a retaliation to new U.S. chips curbs, The Financial Times reports. China’s commerce ministry on Tuesday said it would prohibit the export to the U.S. of dual-use items that include gallium, germanium, antimony and superhard materials, and would impose stricter controls related to graphite, alleging Washington is “weaponizing trade and technology” under the guise of national security. Washington’s new rules prohibit the sale of certain types of chips and equipment to China and add over 100 Chinese companies to the restricted trade list. Companies in the space include Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Intel (INTC), Qualcomm (QCOM), NVIDIA (NVDA), Marvel (MRVL), Texas Instruments (TXN), Micron (MU), Microchip (MCHP).

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AMD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMD
INTC
MCHP
MRVL
MU
NVDA
QCOM
TXN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.