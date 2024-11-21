News & Insights

Stocks

China Resources Pharma Restructures for Industry Growth

November 21, 2024 — 05:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. (HK:3320) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. is undergoing an internal reorganization aimed at enhancing its influence in the panax notoginseng industry by selling a 51% stake in CR Shenghuo to KPC for RMB1,791 million. This move is part of the company’s strategic plan to optimize its industrial chain and resolve competition issues, promising enhanced synergy and improved market presence for its traditional Chinese medicine products.

For further insights into HK:3320 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.