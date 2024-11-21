China Resources Pharma Restructures for Industry Growth

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. (HK:3320) has released an update.

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. is undergoing an internal reorganization aimed at enhancing its influence in the panax notoginseng industry by selling a 51% stake in CR Shenghuo to KPC for RMB1,791 million. This move is part of the company’s strategic plan to optimize its industrial chain and resolve competition issues, promising enhanced synergy and improved market presence for its traditional Chinese medicine products.

