China Pipe Group Announces Leadership Changes

November 05, 2024 — 04:40 am EST

China Pipe Group Limited (HK:0380) has released an update.

China Pipe Group Limited has announced the resignation of Executive Director and Co-Chairman Mr. Alan Lai due to other business commitments. This change also involves the re-designation of the Co-Chairman and adjustments in the board committees. These developments reflect significant shifts in the company’s leadership structure.

