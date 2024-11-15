News & Insights

China Parenting Network Restructures Business Operations

November 15, 2024 — 10:10 am EST

China Parenting Network Holdings Limited (HK:1736) has released an update.

China Parenting Network Holdings Limited has announced a shift in its business structure, transferring assets and operations from its Existing OPCO to a New OPCO as part of a new contractual arrangement. This move involves the termination of the existing arrangement and aims to streamline business operations while maintaining compliance with listing rules. The New OPCO is set to apply for essential licenses to continue the company’s principal business activities.

