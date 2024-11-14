China Pacific Insurance Reports Growth in Premium Income

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co (HK:2601) has released an update.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co. reported a rise in premium income for its subsidiaries, with China Pacific Life Insurance Co. seeing a 2.4% increase and China Pacific Property Insurance Co. achieving a 7.4% increase year-on-year. The company’s robust performance in premium income highlights its growth in the insurance sector, attracting potential interest from investors. These figures, however, are unaudited and investors are advised to proceed with caution.

