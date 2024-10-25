News & Insights

China National Building Material Reports Mixed Results

October 25, 2024 — 09:11 am EDT

China National Building Material Co (DE:D1Y) has released an update.

China National Building Material’s subsidiary, Sinoma International, reported a slight increase in net profit for the first nine months of 2024, despite a minor dip in operating revenue. The company’s share earnings remained stable, although its return on net assets saw a marginal decline. These results provide insight for investors eyeing opportunities in the building materials sector.

