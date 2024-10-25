China National Building Material Reports Mixed Results

China National Building Material Co (DE:D1Y) has released an update.

China National Building Material’s subsidiary, Sinoma International, reported a slight increase in net profit for the first nine months of 2024, despite a minor dip in operating revenue. The company’s share earnings remained stable, although its return on net assets saw a marginal decline. These results provide insight for investors eyeing opportunities in the building materials sector.

For further insights into DE:D1Y stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.