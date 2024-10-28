China Molybdenum Co. Prepares New Deals with CATL and KFM

China Molybdenum Co (HK:3993) has released an update.

China Molybdenum Co. is set to renew its product sales and procurement agreements with CATL and KFM, which are due to expire by the end of 2024. These agreements are considered significant connected transactions under Hong Kong’s listing rules due to the high percentage ratios involved, requiring further approvals and compliance with reporting requirements. Investors should watch for forthcoming announcements as the company moves toward executing these agreements.

