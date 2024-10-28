News & Insights

Stocks
CMCLF

China Molybdenum Co. Prepares New Deals with CATL and KFM

October 28, 2024 — 11:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Molybdenum Co (HK:3993) has released an update.

China Molybdenum Co. is set to renew its product sales and procurement agreements with CATL and KFM, which are due to expire by the end of 2024. These agreements are considered significant connected transactions under Hong Kong’s listing rules due to the high percentage ratios involved, requiring further approvals and compliance with reporting requirements. Investors should watch for forthcoming announcements as the company moves toward executing these agreements.

For further insights into HK:3993 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CMCLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.