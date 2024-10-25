China Minsheng Banking Announces 2024 EGM Results

China Minsheng Banking (HK:1988) has released an update.

China Minsheng Banking Corp. successfully held its first extraordinary general meeting for 2024, with a significant turnout of shareholders representing over 79% of the bank’s total shares. The meeting was conducted both on-site and online, ensuring broad participation and compliance with relevant legal and regulatory frameworks. Voting outcomes demonstrated strong shareholder engagement, with no opposition or abstentions on the resolutions presented.

