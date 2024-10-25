News & Insights

Stocks
CGMBF

China Minsheng Banking Announces 2024 EGM Results

October 25, 2024 — 10:43 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Minsheng Banking (HK:1988) has released an update.

China Minsheng Banking Corp. successfully held its first extraordinary general meeting for 2024, with a significant turnout of shareholders representing over 79% of the bank’s total shares. The meeting was conducted both on-site and online, ensuring broad participation and compliance with relevant legal and regulatory frameworks. Voting outcomes demonstrated strong shareholder engagement, with no opposition or abstentions on the resolutions presented.

For further insights into HK:1988 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CGMBF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.