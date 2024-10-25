China Merchants Land Sees Strong Sales Growth

China Merchants Land Limited (HK:0978) has released an update.

China Merchants Land Limited reported a 5.15% year-on-year increase in contracted sales, reaching approximately RMB28,026 million for the first nine months of 2024, despite a slight decrease in sales area. The third quarter alone saw a significant boost with a 24.29% rise in sales, totaling approximately RMB8,343 million, indicating strong market demand and a robust performance.

