China Merchants Bank Bolsters Capital with New Bond Issuance

November 06, 2024 — 05:12 am EST

China Merchants Bank Co (HK:3968) has released an update.

China Merchants Bank successfully completed the issuance of RMB30 billion in undated additional Tier 1 capital bonds with a 2.42% coupon rate, aiming to bolster its capital base. The bonds, issued in the inter-bank market, offer conditional redemption options every five years. This strategic move aligns with regulatory approvals and enhances the bank’s financial stability.

