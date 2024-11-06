China Merchants Bank Bolsters Capital with New Bond Issuance

China Merchants Bank Co (HK:3968) has released an update.
China Merchants Bank successfully completed the issuance of RMB30 billion in undated additional Tier 1 capital bonds with a 2.42% coupon rate, aiming to bolster its capital base. The bonds, issued in the inter-bank market, offer conditional redemption options every five years. This strategic move aligns with regulatory approvals and enhances the bank’s financial stability.
