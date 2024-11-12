China Merchants Bank Announces New Independent Director

China Merchants Bank Co (HK:3968) has released an update.

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. has announced the approval of Li Jian as an Independent Director, effective from November 8, 2024, following a nod from the National Financial Regulatory Administration. This transition also marks the conclusion of Wong See Hong’s tenure, who has served as an Independent Non-Executive Director, with the company expressing gratitude for his contributions. Such changes in the boardroom are pivotal for investors tracking governance and leadership within China Merchants Bank.

