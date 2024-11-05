China Medical System’s Ruxolitinib Cream Approved in Hong Kong

China Medical System Holdings (HK:0867) has released an update.

China Medical System Holdings has announced the approval of its ruxolitinib phosphate cream for treating non-segmental vitiligo in Hong Kong. This novel treatment offers a new option for the approximately 75,000 vitiligo patients in Hong Kong, providing hope for those struggling with this chronic skin condition. The cream’s approval in various regions reflects its effectiveness and safety, as demonstrated in global clinical studies.

