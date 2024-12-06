News & Insights

Stocks
CLPXF

China Longyuan Power Sees Shift in Energy Generation Strategy

December 06, 2024 — 06:11 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Longyuan Power Group (HK:0916) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Longyuan Power Group reported a 19.35% decrease in power generation for November 2024, mainly due to reduced wind speeds affecting wind power output. Despite this decline, the company’s overall power generation for the year saw a slight increase of 0.49%, driven by significant growth in other renewable energy sources, which surged by 77.90%. Investors may find these shifts indicative of the company’s strategic focus on diversifying its energy portfolio beyond wind power.

For further insights into HK:0916 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLPXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.