China Longyuan Power Sees Shift in Energy Generation Strategy

China Longyuan Power Group reported a 19.35% decrease in power generation for November 2024, mainly due to reduced wind speeds affecting wind power output. Despite this decline, the company’s overall power generation for the year saw a slight increase of 0.49%, driven by significant growth in other renewable energy sources, which surged by 77.90%. Investors may find these shifts indicative of the company’s strategic focus on diversifying its energy portfolio beyond wind power.

