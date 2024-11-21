China Life Insurance Appoints New Independent Director

China Life Insurance Co (HK:2628) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
China Life Insurance Company has announced the approval of Mr. Lu Feng’s qualification as an Independent Director by the NFRA, effective from November 19, 2024. Mr. Lu Feng will lead the Risk Management and Consumer Rights Protection Committee, following the resignation of Mr. Huang Yiping. The company expresses gratitude towards Mr. Huang for his services.
For further insights into HK:2628 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.