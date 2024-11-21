News & Insights

China Life Insurance Appoints New Independent Director

November 21, 2024 — 04:09 am EST

China Life Insurance Co (HK:2628) has released an update.

China Life Insurance Company has announced the approval of Mr. Lu Feng’s qualification as an Independent Director by the NFRA, effective from November 19, 2024. Mr. Lu Feng will lead the Risk Management and Consumer Rights Protection Committee, following the resignation of Mr. Huang Yiping. The company expresses gratitude towards Mr. Huang for his services.

