China Kingstone Faces Financial Dispute with AOF I

China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd is facing a financial dispute with AOF I due to an alleged default related to convertible notes. AOF I claims the company failed to deliver conversion shares, triggering demands for a redemption sum and additional losses, totaling over HK$8.5 million, with potential legal actions looming. The company is evaluating the financial impact of this dispute on its operations.

