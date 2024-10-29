News & Insights

China Kingstone Faces Financial Dispute with AOF I

October 29, 2024 — 10:39 am EDT

China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd (HK:1380) has released an update.

China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd is facing a financial dispute with AOF I due to an alleged default related to convertible notes. AOF I claims the company failed to deliver conversion shares, triggering demands for a redemption sum and additional losses, totaling over HK$8.5 million, with potential legal actions looming. The company is evaluating the financial impact of this dispute on its operations.

TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
