China Jinmao Reports Strong Sales Performance in November 2024

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited reported impressive sales for November 2024, with contracted sales reaching RMB7,999 million over a gross floor area of approximately 501,747 square meters. The company achieved an accumulative contracted sales amount of RMB83,000 million for the first eleven months of the year, demonstrating robust performance across its major projects. Additionally, the company noted a subscribed but not contracted sales amount of RMB1,810 million as of November 30, 2024.

