China Isotope & Radiation Corp. Boosts Production with New License

China Isotope & Radiation Corporation’s subsidiary, CNNC Qinshan Isotope Co., Ltd., has received a Class A Radiation Safety License, enabling it to advance its isotope production capabilities in East China. This milestone signifies national recognition of the company’s safety management and technical prowess, paving the way for enhanced production of high-quality radioisotope and radioactive source products. The development is a strategic move to boost CIRC’s presence in the industry and drive technological innovation.

