China Internet Investment Finance Plans Share Placement

China Internet Investment Finance Holdings Ltd. has entered into a Placing Agreement to issue up to 28,284,000 new shares at HK$0.153 each, potentially raising around HK$4.12 million in net proceeds. The funds are intended for general working capital and potential investments, with the move expected to enhance the company’s financial stability and broaden its investor base. Investors are urged to exercise caution as the completion of the Placing is not guaranteed.

