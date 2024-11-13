News & Insights

China Health Group Eyes New Investment Boost

November 13, 2024 — 07:39 am EST

China Health Group (HK:0673) has released an update.

China Health Group Limited has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Ample Colour Limited for a potential subscription of new shares worth at least HK$50 million. The potential investment could bolster the company’s financial health by settling debts and boosting working capital. The parties aim to finalize the agreement within 90 days.

