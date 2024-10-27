News & Insights

China Hanking Boosts Stake in Cygnet Gold

October 27, 2024 — 07:37 am EDT

China Hanking Holdings Ltd. (HK:3788) has released an update.

China Hanking Holdings Ltd. has announced that its subsidiary, Hanking Australia, is increasing its stake in Cygnet Gold to 93.37% through a AUD19.4 million acquisition. This move strengthens Hanking’s presence in the gold mining sector, leveraging the rising gold prices and the potential of Cygnet Gold’s project, which is currently in the pre-development stage. The transaction, funded by internal resources, underscores the company’s strategic focus on expanding its mining interests in Australia.

