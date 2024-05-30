China Gold International Restarts Jiama Mine

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) has released an update.

China Gold International Resources has resumed operations at its Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine after receiving government approval, following a temporary halt due to a tailings overflow incident. The company has completed repairs and will focus on safety and environmental protection while increasing production capacity with the newly reopened Phase II processing plant. A new Phase III tailings dam is also under construction, slated for completion in the first half of 2026.

