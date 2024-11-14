News & Insights

China Gold International Resources Reports Strong Q3 Growth

November 14, 2024 — 06:39 pm EST

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) has released an update.

China Gold International Resources reported a staggering 309% increase in revenue for Q3 2024, reaching $254.6 million, with a turnaround from a net loss to a net profit of $27.9 million compared to the same period in 2023. Total gold production surged by 51%, while copper production also made a significant contribution, having none in the previous year. These results highlight the company’s robust performance and potential growth in the mining sector.

