China Datang Completes 2024 Debenture Issuance

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Ltd. has successfully issued its third tranche of ultra-short-term debentures for 2024, raising RMB1.3 billion. The debentures, with an interest rate of 1.87% and a maturity of 79 days, were issued in the PRC inter-bank bond market. The proceeds will be used to repay debts and replenish working capital.

