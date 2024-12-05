China Datang Completes 2024 Debenture Issuance

News & Insights

China Datang Corp. Renewable Power Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:1798) has released an update.

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Ltd. has successfully issued its third tranche of ultra-short-term debentures for 2024, raising RMB1.3 billion. The debentures, with an interest rate of 1.87% and a maturity of 79 days, were issued in the PRC inter-bank bond market. The proceeds will be used to repay debts and replenish working capital.

