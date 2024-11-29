China Communications Construction Reports EGM Results and Dividend

China Communications Construction Co (HK:1800) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Communications Construction Company Limited announced the results of their Extraordinary General Meeting held on November 29, 2024, where shareholders approved resolutions by a majority vote. The meeting, chaired by executive director Mr. Wang Haihuai, saw participation from shareholders and proxies representing 58.10% of the total issued shares. Additionally, the company declared the payment of an interim dividend, signaling positive returns for investors.

For further insights into HK:1800 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.