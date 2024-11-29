News & Insights

China Communications Construction Reports EGM Results and Dividend

November 29, 2024 — 08:11 am EST

China Communications Construction Co (HK:1800) has released an update.

China Communications Construction Company Limited announced the results of their Extraordinary General Meeting held on November 29, 2024, where shareholders approved resolutions by a majority vote. The meeting, chaired by executive director Mr. Wang Haihuai, saw participation from shareholders and proxies representing 58.10% of the total issued shares. Additionally, the company declared the payment of an interim dividend, signaling positive returns for investors.

