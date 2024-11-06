China Beststudy Boosts Share Buyback Strategy

China Beststudy Education Group (HK:3978) has released an update.
China Beststudy Education Group has announced the purchase of 124,000 shares under its restricted share unit plan, reflecting confidence in its business potential and a strategy to align employee interests with shareholder value. The board views the current share price as undervaluing the company’s performance, making this an opportune time for such a buyback. This move aims to attract talent while sustaining the company’s development.
