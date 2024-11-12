China Beststudy Bolsters Audit Committee with New Appointment

China Beststudy Education Group (HK:3978) has released an update.

China Beststudy Education Group has appointed Mr. Wai Ng as a new member of its audit committee, ensuring compliance with Hong Kong Stock Exchange regulations requiring a minimum of three members. This strategic move may influence investor confidence as the company strengthens its governance framework.

