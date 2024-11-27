News & Insights

Stocks

Chimeric Therapeutics Boosted by R&D Tax Incentive

November 27, 2024 — 07:19 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:CHM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Chimeric Therapeutics, a leader in cell therapy research, has secured a $4.17 million refund through the Australian Government’s R&D Tax Incentive, highlighting its innovative work in cancer treatment. The company is advancing a robust portfolio of pioneering CAR T and NK cell therapies across various oncology fields, with ongoing clinical trials demonstrating promising results. This financial boost underscores Chimeric’s commitment to developing cutting-edge therapies to combat cancer.

For further insights into AU:CHM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.