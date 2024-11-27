Chimeric Therapeutics Boosted by R&D Tax Incentive

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:CHM) has released an update.

Chimeric Therapeutics, a leader in cell therapy research, has secured a $4.17 million refund through the Australian Government’s R&D Tax Incentive, highlighting its innovative work in cancer treatment. The company is advancing a robust portfolio of pioneering CAR T and NK cell therapies across various oncology fields, with ongoing clinical trials demonstrating promising results. This financial boost underscores Chimeric’s commitment to developing cutting-edge therapies to combat cancer.

