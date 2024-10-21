Chimeric Therapeutics Advances ESG Commitment

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:CHM) has released an update.

Chimeric Therapeutics is strengthening its commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles by aligning with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. The company is enhancing transparency through universal ESG metrics, aiming to boost long-term enterprise value and societal impact. This initiative reflects Chimeric’s dedication to responsible business practices and ongoing performance evaluation.

