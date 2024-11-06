Chimera reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS 36c, consensus 44c

Reports Q3 GAAP book value per share $22.35. “We feel good about our business. We continue to find new investment opportunities and have increased the dividend on our common stock for two consecutive quarters,” said Phillip J. Kardis II, President and CEO. “Throughout the Q3, the company sponsored a mortgage securitization, issued unsecured debt, purchased nearly $600M of securities, and committed to purchase more than $100M of residential transition loans. Post quarter-end, we entered into a definitive agreement to acquire The Palisades Group, an alternative asset manager, which we believe will broaden our residential credit reach and provide a source of fee-based income.”

