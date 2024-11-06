Chimera Investment Declares Q4 2024 Preferred Stock Dividends

An announcement from Chimera Investment ( (CIM) ) is now available.

Chimera Investment Corporation has declared its fourth quarter 2024 dividends for various series of its preferred stock, including an $0.50 dividend per share for Series A and $0.6654 per share for Series B, with payments scheduled for December 30, 2024. Investors holding these shares as of December 2, 2024, will be eligible to receive the dividends. This announcement is part of Chimera’s continued strategy to provide returns to its shareholders through diversified mortgage and real estate investments.

