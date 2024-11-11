Children’s Place appoints Ende as GVP, Head of Real Estate

The Children’s Place (PLCE) announced that Philip Ende has been appointed GVP, Head of Real Estate, effective November 11, 2024. As the Head of Real Estate, Ende will oversee the real estate strategy and operations for the Company. He will report to Muhammad Umair, President and Interim Chief Executive Officer.

