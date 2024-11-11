News & Insights

Stocks

Children’s Place appoints Ende as GVP, Head of Real Estate

November 11, 2024 — 09:11 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

The Children’s Place (PLCE) announced that Philip Ende has been appointed GVP, Head of Real Estate, effective November 11, 2024. As the Head of Real Estate, Ende will oversee the real estate strategy and operations for the Company. He will report to Muhammad Umair, President and Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PLCE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PLCE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.