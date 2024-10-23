Chicago Atlantic closes on $50M unsecured term loan

Chicago Atlantic (REFI) Real Estate Finance entered into a $50.0 million unsecured term loan from two institutional private lending platforms to fund the Company’s future investments and other general corporate purposes. The unsecured term loan matures in October 2028, is interest only and bears a fixed cash interest rate of 9.0%. The Company can prepay the term loan in whole or in part at any time and from time to time subject to applicable prepayment penalties. The full balance of the loan was drawn at closing and was used to repay current outstanding borrowings on the Company’s $110.0 million senior secured revolving credit facility and for other working capital purposes. The Company also announced that Egan-Jones has assigned a rating of BBB+ to both the Company and the senior unsecured term loan.

