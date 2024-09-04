Chevron Initiates Water Injection Operations to Boost Output

Chevron Corporation CVX, one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies, has initiated water injection operations at two key projects in the deepwater U.S. Gulf of Mexico. This strategic move enhances oil and natural gas recovery at the Jack/St. Malo and Tahiti facilities, where CVX has been producing some of the world’s lowest carbon intensity oil and gas. The company’s efforts are a testament to its commitment to maximizing returns from existing resources while maintaining a strong production portfolio.



Chevron's Commitment Toward Maximizing Resource Recovery

The Jack/St. Malo facility, located approximately 280 miles (450 km) south of New Orleans, LA, in 7,000 feet (2,134 m) of water, has been a cornerstone of CVX’s deepwater operations since this began production in 2014. The recent water injection operations at the St. Malo field mark a significant milestone as CVX’s first waterflood project in the deepwater Wilcox trend. This initiative, which was delivered under budget, includes the addition of water injection facilities, two new production wells and two new injection wells. These enhancements are expected to add approximately 175 million barrels of oil equivalent to the St. Malo field’s gross ultimate recovery.

Water injection is a well-established technique used in the oil and gas industry to maintain reservoir pressure and enhance oil recovery. By injecting water into the reservoir, oil is pushed toward production wells, enabling greater extraction of hydrocarbons. In deepwater environments like the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, where CVX operates, water injection is particularly valuable due to the challenging nature of these reservoirs. The successful implementation of this technique at the St. Malo field highlights CVX’s technical expertise and commitment to maximizing resource recovery.

Since its inception, the Jack/St. Malo facility has cumulatively produced nearly 400 million gross barrels of oil equivalent. This level of production is a testament to the facility’s robust design and the effectiveness of CVX’s operational strategies. The new water injection project is expected to further enhance the field’s productivity, ensuring that CVX continues to derive maximum value from this critical asset.



CVX's Tahiti Facility Innovates Deepwater Conversion

Located approximately 190 miles (306 km) south of New Orleans in 4,100 feet (1,250 m) of water, the Tahiti facility has been another significant contributor to CVX’s deepwater success. Since operations began in 2009, the facility has undergone multiple development projects, boosting its production capabilities. The recent commencement of water injection at Tahiti represents CVX’s first deepwater Gulf of Mexico producer-to-injector conversion wells.

The Tahiti water injection project involved the installation of a new water injection manifold and the deployment of 20,000 feet of flexible water injection flowline. These advancements are designed to optimize reservoir management and enhance oil recovery, further solidifying Tahiti’s position as a leading deepwater production facility. The facility has already surpassed 500 million gross barrels of oil-equivalent cumulative production and with the new water injection operations, CVX is poised to increase this figure significantly.

CVX’s success in the Gulf of Mexico is not just a result of the company’s extensive resources but also its commitment to innovation. The company also continues to explore advanced drilling, completion and production technologies that can be employed in future development phases at the Tahiti and Jack/St. Malo fields. These innovations have the potential to unlock additional resources and further enhance recovery rates, ensuring CVX remains at the forefront of deepwater oil and gas production.



Chevron’s Leadership in the Gulf of Mexico

CVX’s operations in the Gulf of Mexico are characterized by a focus on technological excellence, safety and environmental responsibility. The company’s ability to execute complex projects like the water injection operations at Jack/St. Malo and Tahiti are under budget and ahead of schedule, highlighting its leadership in the region.

The Gulf of Mexico is a key area for CVX, contributing significantly to the company’s overall production. CVX’s goal of increasing production to 300,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per day in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico by 2026 reflects the strategic importance of this region. The successful delivery of the water injection projects is a key step toward achieving this target, ensuring that CVX continues to meet the world’s growing energy needs while maintaining a focus on low-carbon intensity production.



Partnerships and Collaboration of CVX

CVX’s success in the Gulf of Mexico is also due to its strong partnerships with other industry players. At the St. Malo field, CVX operates through its subsidiary, Union Oil Company of California and holds a 51% working stake. Co-owners include MP Gulf of Mexico, LLC (25% stakes), Norway-based integrated oil and gas company Equinor ASA EQNR through its subsidiary, Equinor Gulf of Mexico LLC (21.5% stakes), Texas-based integrated oil and gas company ExxonMobil Corporation XOM with 1.25% stakes and Eni Petroleum US LLC, also with 1.25% stakes.

Similarly, at the Tahiti facility, CVX through its subsidiary, Chevron U.S.A. Inc. is the operator with a 58% working stake, while co-owners include Equinor Gulf of Mexico LLC and France-based integrated oil and gas company TotalEnergies SE TTE through the company’s subsidiary, TotalEnergies E&P USA, Inc., holding 25% and 17% stakes, respectively. These collaborative efforts are fundamental for sharing expertise, resources and risks, facilitating the successful execution of complex projects in the Gulf of Mexico region.



Prospects of CVX Stock and Conclusion

CVX’s recent water injection projects at Jack/St. Malo and Tahiti reflect its dedication to maximizing resource recovery and maintaining a robust production profile. With a focus on technological innovation, operational excellence and strategic partnerships, Chevron is well-positioned to continue its leadership in the deepwater sector.

The company’s ongoing investments in advanced technologies and sustainable practices will ensure its key role in the global energy landscape. The successful execution of these projects not only enhances CVX’s production capabilities but also reinforces its status as a leader in the oil and gas industry.



