Chesapeake Gold’s Breakthrough in Metallurgical Testing

October 22, 2024 — 07:04 am EDT

Chesapeake Gold (TSE:CKG) has released an update.

Chesapeake Gold Corp. has announced promising metallurgical results for its Metates project, showing gold recovery rates of over 70% using their innovative oxidative leach technology. This advancement is a crucial step towards the project’s pre-feasibility study and highlights potential economic benefits in theglobal marketof refractory ores. The technology also significantly improves silver recoveries, which are vital to the project’s economic value.

