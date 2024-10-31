News & Insights

Cheniere Energy reports Q3 revenue $3.76B, consensus $3.73B

October 31, 2024 — 08:07 am EDT

“Our team’s unwavering focus on safety, execution and capital discipline once again enabled key achievements throughout our business, highlighted by our 1,000th LNG cargo at Corpus Christi, continued progress on Stage 3, and further follow-through on our comprehensive capital allocation plan,” said Jack Fusco, Cheniere’s president and CEO. “Our outstanding results and improved outlook enable us to further raise and tighten our guidance ranges for 2024, while the progress achieved on Stage 3 provides increased visibility into our production forecast for 2025. As we complete another strong year at Cheniere, reinforcing our track record for operational excellence and safety, executing on our long-term capital allocation plan, and growing our leading infrastructure platform remain our foremost priorities as we aim to reliably meet the energy needs of our customers worldwide for decades to come.”

