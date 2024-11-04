News & Insights

Markets
CC

Chemours Reports Loss In Q3, But Sales Rise

November 04, 2024 — 07:52 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Chemours Company (CC), a provider of industrial and specialty chemicals products, Monday reported net loss of $27 million or $0.18 per share for the third quarter, compared with net profit of $12 million, or $0.08 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily impacted by a non-cash impairment charge of $56 million.

Excluding one-time items, earnings rose to $61 million or $0.40 per share from $65 million or $0.43 per share last year.

Sales for the quarter were $1.501 billion, up from $1.487 billion in the previous year.

On average, 9 analysts expected the company to report earnings of $0.28 per share on sales of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, the company anticipates sales to decrease in the mid to high-single digits sequentially.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.