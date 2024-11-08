Chemed authorizes additional $300M for stock repurchase

Chemed (CHE) announced that the board of directors has formally authorized an additional $300M for stock repurchase under Chemed’s existing share repurchase program. These share repurchases will be funded through a combination of cash generated from operations as well as utilization of its revolving credit facility. The board has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 50c per share on the company’s capital stock, payable on December 6 to shareholders of record as of November 18. This is equal to the dividend paid in August 2024, the company noted.

