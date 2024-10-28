Check Point price target raised to $210 from $180 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Check Point (CHKP) to $210 from $180 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares ahead of the Q3 report. The firm is looking for confirmation of meaningful fundamental improvement before moving to a more constructive view. However, it thinks the incoming CEO, a shift to higher growth businesses, a new quantum product cycle, and easier compares could be tailwinds “that finally support better growth.”
