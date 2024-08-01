Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TXN

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Texas Instruments.

Looking at options history for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $199,188 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $100,950.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $192.5 to $210.0 for Texas Instruments during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Texas Instruments's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Texas Instruments's whale activity within a strike price range from $192.5 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

Texas Instruments Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TXN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $6.15 $6.0 $6.15 $195.00 $46.7K 2.5K 869 TXN PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/09/24 $4.75 $4.6 $4.62 $205.00 $46.2K 81 204 TXN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/09/24 $4.35 $4.2 $4.35 $205.00 $39.5K 81 104 TXN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/09/24 $3.95 $3.85 $3.85 $202.50 $38.2K 314 101 TXN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/09/24 $3.8 $3.75 $3.75 $202.50 $37.5K 314 316

About Texas Instruments

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Texas Instruments, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Texas Instruments's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 7,771,492, with TXN's price down by -5.14%, positioned at $193.33. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 82 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Texas Instruments

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $219.0.

An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Texas Instruments, which currently sits at a price target of $185. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Texas Instruments with a target price of $230. An analyst from Benchmark has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $230. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Neutral rating on Texas Instruments with a target price of $200. An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on Texas Instruments, maintaining a target price of $250.

