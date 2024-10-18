Check Out What Whales Are Doing With RGLD

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Royal Gold.

Looking at options history for Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $242,550 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $576,145.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $92.5 to $180.0 for Royal Gold over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Royal Gold's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Royal Gold's whale activity within a strike price range from $92.5 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

Royal Gold 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RGLD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $63.2 $60.2 $61.32 $92.50 $306.6K 106 50 RGLD PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $12.1 $11.1 $11.2 $145.00 $100.7K 1 211 RGLD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $12.5 $11.6 $11.83 $145.00 $87.3K 1 120 RGLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $10.7 $9.9 $9.91 $180.00 $74.7K 5 120 RGLD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $12.5 $11.6 $12.1 $145.00 $54.4K 1 45

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold Inc enquires and manages precious metal royalties and streams, with a focus on gold. The company operates by purchasing a percentage of the metal produced from a mineral property for an initial payment, without assuming responsibility of mining operations. Similarly, precious metal streams are purchase agreements with mine operators providing the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced from a mine, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment. Generally Royal Gold does not conduct any work on the properties in which it holds royalty and streaming assets. The company owns a portfolio of producing, development, evaluation, and exploration royalties and streams, and the majority of group revenue is generated from Canada, Mexico, Chile, and the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Royal Gold, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Royal Gold Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 242,517, the price of RGLD is up by 3.02%, reaching $152.94. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 19 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Royal Gold

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $154.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Hold rating for Royal Gold, targeting a price of $154.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Royal Gold with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.