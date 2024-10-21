Check Out What Whales Are Doing With JD.com

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on JD.com (NASDAQ:JD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for JD.com.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $412,105, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $485,019.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $27.0 to $44.0 for JD.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of JD.com stands at 4745.86, with a total volume reaching 7,644.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in JD.com, situated within the strike price corridor from $27.0 to $44.0, throughout the last 30 days.

JD.com Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.0 $1.95 $1.95 $39.00 $153.6K 3.4K 998 JD PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/08/24 $0.85 $0.81 $0.82 $37.00 $98.3K 176 1.2K JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $3.45 $3.4 $3.45 $40.00 $86.2K 9.5K 251 JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.09 $1.08 $1.08 $44.00 $85.1K 2.9K 813 JD PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.1 $2.71 $2.77 $32.00 $72.0K 532 262

About JD.com

JD.com is a leading e-commerce platform with its 2022 China GMV being similar to Pinduoduo (GMV not reported), on our estimate, but still lower than Alibaba. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

Having examined the options trading patterns of JD.com, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of JD.com With a trading volume of 5,747,522, the price of JD is down by -1.23%, reaching $39.49. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 23 days from now. Expert Opinions on JD.com

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $48.75.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Loop Capital upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $48. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on JD.com, which currently sits at a price target of $50. * An analyst from Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $47. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for JD.com, targeting a price of $50.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for JD.com, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

