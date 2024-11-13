Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DAL

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 11 options trades for Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) summing a total amount of $4,370,764.

At the same time, our algo caught 2 for a total amount of 451,937.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $47.0 to $85.0 for Delta Air Lines over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Delta Air Lines options trades today is 3830.27 with a total volume of 18,385.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Delta Air Lines's big money trades within a strike price range of $47.0 to $85.0 over the last 30 days.

Delta Air Lines 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $12.95 $12.75 $12.9 $55.00 $3.2M 7.3K 2.5K DAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $7.85 $7.6 $7.6 $70.00 $1.9M 145 2.5K DAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $6.6 $6.3 $6.55 $60.00 $393.0K 14.9K 606 DAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.15 $4.0 $4.0 $62.50 $320.0K 4.6K 800 DAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.45 $3.4 $3.45 $67.50 $222.8K 292 667

About Delta Air Lines

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through its biggest hubs in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta has historically earned most of its international revenue and profits from flying passengers over the Atlantic Ocean.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Delta Air Lines, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Delta Air Lines's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 2,166,449, with DAL's price up by 1.65%, positioned at $65.11. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 58 days. Expert Opinions on Delta Air Lines

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $73.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Delta Air Lines, which currently sits at a price target of $75. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Delta Air Lines with a target price of $72.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Delta Air Lines with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

