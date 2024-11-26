Check Out the Newest National Parks

The New River Gorge National Park in West Virginia is the latest addition to America’s national parks, showcasing 70,000 acres of rugged terrain and stunning waterfalls. This park offers a variety of activities, such as hiking, rock climbing, mountain biking, and whitewater rafting along the New River.

Visitors can also explore historic mining towns that tell the story of the Appalachian region. Notable features include a massive steel arch bridge spanning the New River, which is the longest of its kind in the Western Hemisphere.

New River Gorge is particularly beautiful in the fall when the foliage turns vibrant colors. As one of the newest national parks, it joins a growing list of recently established parks that highlight America’s diverse natural beauty.

Finsum: Avoiding peak season when visiting new national parks can be a great way to cut through the tourist activity.

