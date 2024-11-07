News & Insights

Chatham Rock Phosphate’s Korella North Mine Update

November 07, 2024 — 03:07 pm EST

Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited (TSE:NZP) has released an update.

Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited announced that the Queensland Department of Environment has set the Environmental Rehabilitation Surety for the Korella North Mine at AU$419,304.88. The processing of this surety will allow the initiation of on-site activities once approved by Queensland Treasury. The company anticipates a swift approval process due to the scale of the project.

