Chatham Rock Phosphate’s Korella North Mine Update

Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited (TSE:NZP) has released an update.

Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited announced that the Queensland Department of Environment has set the Environmental Rehabilitation Surety for the Korella North Mine at AU$419,304.88. The processing of this surety will allow the initiation of on-site activities once approved by Queensland Treasury. The company anticipates a swift approval process due to the scale of the project.

For further insights into TSE:NZP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.