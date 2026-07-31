Chartstopper: July 31, 2026

This Week

This week was mostly about the Federal Reserve rate decision and the artificial intelligence (AI) trade, as well as some developments in the Iran conflict and major economic data.

So, with the economy doing well and earnings doing very well, the Nasdaq-100® is up 1% this week, while inflation concerns have 10-year Treasury yields up a few basis points to 4.7% (1½-year high).

Next Week

Here are the top events I’m watching next week: