Chartstopper: July 24, 2026

This Week
There were three major themes this week: the Iran conflict, tariffs and artificial intelligence (AI) investment costs.
- Iran conflict: U.S. oil prices reach seven-week high amid a new blockade and fading hope for a ceasefire. U.S. oil prices are back up to $90 per barrel after continued attacks between the U.S. and Iran (with talk of escalation), the Houthis announced a blockade of Saudi ports in the Red Sea and then attacked two Saudi oil tankers, and Iran rejected the latest ceasefire proposal.
- Tariffs announced this week likely to have modest impact. Yesterday, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer announced tariffs ranging from 10% to 12.5% on more than 80 countries, taking effect at 12:01am this morning. And, earlier this week, President Trump announced new 50% tariffs on a selection of Canadian goods, set to take effect on Aug. 19. The effects of both tariffs are expected to be relatively small since the new 10% to 12.5% tariffs largely replaced the now-expired 10% global tariff enacted after the Supreme Court disallowed the tariffs applied via the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) back in February, and the new 50% tariff only applies to about 5% of Canadian goods exported to the U.S.
- AI spending contributes to GOOG and TSLA selloffs. On Wednesday, GOOG reported nearly 300% year-over-year (YOY) earnings growth for the second quarter, while TSLA missed earnings estimates, putting the Nasdaq-100® on pace for 58% YOY earnings growth. However, AI-related capital expenditures were a clear focus for markets – with GOOG upping its 2026 spending plan $15 billion to $200 billion and TSLA reaffirming spending over $25 billion this year – contributing to declines in both stocks.
So, inflation concerns helped boost 10-year Treasury yields more than 10 basis points this week to around 4.7% – a 1½-year high – while AI spending concerns contributed to the 2% decline in the Nasdaq-100®.
Next Week
Here are the top events I’m watching next week:
- Tuesday: Conference Board Consumer Confidence (July)
- Wednesday: Fed Rate Decision, META & MSFT Earnings (Q2)
- Thursday: Real GDP Growth (Q2), PCE Inflation & Spending (Jun.), AAPL & AMZN Earnings (Q2)
- Friday: Employment Cost Index (Q2)
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