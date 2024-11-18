Charter Hall Extends Takeover Offer for Hotel Property

Charter Hall Retail REIT (AU:CQR) has released an update.

Charter Hall Retail REIT has announced an extension of its takeover offer for Hotel Property Investments, pushing the closing date to December 3, 2024. This move gives shareholders additional time to consider the offer, which aims to acquire all stapled securities of Hotel Property Investments. Investors keen on real estate and market strategies will be watching closely as this development unfolds.

